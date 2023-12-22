Nigella Lawson unveils drag queen name during Christmas special

Nigella Lawson revealed her drag queen name as she cooked festive recipes for her Christmas special on Thursday, 21 December.

The chef, 63, travelled to Amsterdam where she showed viewers how to bake Speculaas biscuits.

As she rolled out dough to make the treats, Lawson unveiled her drag name.

“My Speculaas dough has rested, as have I, so before I roll it out, I’m going to give this slab a bit of a dusting with my magic wand, or perhaps it’s a bit more of a seasonal sceptre,’ she said, before telling viewers her alter-ego.