Nigella Lawson on why she’s ditching Christmas cake – and what she’s baking instead

Nigella Lawson has announced that she’s giving Christmas cake the heave ho ho ho.

The queen of television cooking is swapping the Christmas tradition for what some might consider a more palatable alternative.

In news that may very well divide the nation, Nigella revealed that she will not be serving Christmas cake this festive season “because I’m surrounded by those who abominate dried fruit in all its seasonal manifestations”, in favour of an altogether more fan-friendly desert.

Instead, the celebrity chef will whip up a chocolate cake for her family, with Nigella urging others who have a strong distate for the traditional fruitcake to do the same this year, she told The Sunday Times.

“Much as I love a slice of dense, damp Christmas cake, especially when eaten with a slice of strong, sharp cheese, I am surrounded by those who abominate dried fruit in all its seasonal manifestations,” the host of Nigella’s Kitchen said.

Nigella, who once revealed she cooked Christmas dinner for 35 guests, continued: “If no one in your family likes dried fruit, there’s no point having a Christmas cake gathering dust or just being eaten on sufferance. If chocolate cake appeals more, go for it.”

First served around the 16th century, a Christmas cake is typically loaded with sultanas, or golden raisins, currants, and raisins soaked in brandy, rum, or whisky, and flavoured with spices such as cinnamon and cloves.

However, its popularity appears to have waned in recent decades.

According to an Ocado consumer survey of 2,000 people, one in five who buy the dessert admitted they don’t enjoy eating Christmas cake. Almost 50 per cent of respondents also said they would rather treat themselves with chocolate cake instead of the traditionally served fruit cake.

Nigella decided to substitute the Christmas fare “in the interest of harmony in the home,” she told the newspaper, explaining that her grown-up children Cosima and Bruno Diamond also don’t enjoy it.

(Ocado)

“It was made clear to me long ago that, in the interest of harmony in the home, I needed to introduce a new tradition that made us all happy, and this cake is it,” Nigella said. “Tradition is a glorious thing at this time of year, but I’m all for embracing new Christmas rituals of our own.”

Elsewhere, Nigella revealed she no longer buys Christmas presents for adults in order to “spare other people the effort too”.

Her other Christmas hacks include using gift bags for the presents she does buy, typically for her neices and nephews, instead of wrapping paper because she “can’t stand giftwrapping”.

“There are certain things I can’t bear, like wrapping. I’m a complete mess,” she admitted. “I get all my hair stuck in the sellotape. My late husband, John [Diamond], always used to say I was the only person who could wrap a book and make it look like a bottle of wine.”

Here’s the full recipe for Lawson’s Winter Wonderland chocolate cake, developed in collaboration with Ocado:

INGREDIENTS

For the cake:

150g unsalted butter, cut into 5 slices, plus extra for greasing

1 x 100g bar Menier Swiss Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa, bashed and broken up inside the packet

100g soft dark muscovado sugar

125g caster sugar

1tsp baking powder

200g Plain flour

½tsp bicarbonate of soda

50g Green & Black’s Organic Cocoa

½tsp fine salt

2 large eggs

50g soured cream (serve the rest of the tub with the cake, if you like)

2tsp vanilla extract

For the filling and recipe:

150g Ocado Own Range Frozen Raspberries

2 large egg whites or 2 x 5g sachets Dr Oetker Free Range Egg White Powder

150g golden syrup

125g caster sugar

½tsp lemon juice

pinch of fine salt

RECIPE: