Nigella Lawson has given her verdict on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Ella Vaday’s impression of her.

Vaday impersonated the celebrity chef as part of the “Snatch Game” challenge on the hit BBC Three reality series.

The drag star won the judges over with their performance, which included Lawson’s famed pronunciation of “microwave” that went viral last year.

After fans tweeted at Lawson alerting her to the clip, the TV chef asked if she should “dare” watch the episode on BBC iPlayer.

Later, the 61-year-old revealed on Twitter that she did eventually watch the segment, writing: “I did dare. I did watch. And I was charmed by @EllaVada.”

The Cook, Eat, Repeat writer added that she thought Vaday’s performance was “fabulous” and agreed with a fan who commented that the impersonation was not “cringey or offensive”.

“I found it utterly, camply, enchanting,” wrote Lawson, who praised Vaday as “divine”.

Vaday replied with relief at receiving the chef’s approval, writing on Twitter: “Ohhhh this is the best news PHEW. I have adored you for so many years and have so many of your books!! You’re an ICON.”

It did not take long before fans suggested that BBC producers bring Lawson on the series as a guest judge for season four of Drag Race UK.

Responding to Vaday’s suggestion that it was “about time” she appeared on the series, Lawson replied: “Thank you, darling! I feel I would be a disappointment after your version.”

Earlier this year, the chef and author won praise after sharing a New York Times article in support of they/them pronouns.