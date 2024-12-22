Ricky Gervais gave new Golden Globes host a humbling piece of advice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

This year’s Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser has revealed the advice she was given by former host Ricky Gervais.

Gervais, 63, fronted the awards show for three consecutive years in 2010, 2011, and 2012 before returning to compère in 2016 and 2020. Last year, Jo Koy presented the ceremony and was heavily criticised.

Glaser will make history as the first woman to host this year’s awards show and the comedian reached out to Gervais to hear his words of wisdom on how to do a good job.

Speaking on CBS Morning, Glaser said Gervais called her back “right away” and told her to just “‘be yourself’”.

He added: “‘You’ve not one of them. Don’t try to walk out there acting like you’re an A-lister. Just because you’re invited—you wouldn’t be if you weren’t the host.”

Glaser called this a “very valid point”. However, the comedian is also nominated for a Golden Globe for her latest stand-up special Someday You’ll Die.

She will be competing against other comedy heavyweights such as Jamie Foxx, Seth Meyers, Adam Sandler, Ali Wong and Ramy Youssef.

open image in gallery Incoming Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser has revealed the advise former host Ricky Gervais gave her ( Getty )

Past Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler offered more practical advice for Glaser ahead of the ceremony.

“‘The room is super noisy, they’re all talking, don’t try to quiet them down because the audience at home can’t hear them,’” they said.

The 2025 Golden Globes ceremony will take place on January 5. When it was announced Glaser would front the ceremony, she described the role as “truly a dream job”.

“Some of my favourite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler], or Ricky [Gervais] have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear. I just hope to continue in that time-honoured tradition (that might also get me cancelled),” she said in August about taking on the gig.

open image in gallery Tina Fey and AMy Poehler at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards ( Universal )

A slew of popular 2024 films received multiple Golden Globe nominations earlier this month. Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist — which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its festival premiere — received seven nominations, and Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning Anora received five nominations.

Edward Berger’s Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, has also received several nominations, as well as the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which stars nominees Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton. However, it was Netflix’s divisive musical drama Emilia Pérez that led the pack with ten nominations.