Channel 4 have been criticised for developing a documentary on actor and director Noel Clarke who has been accused by 20 women of sexual harassment, groping and taking explicit videos without consent.

The broadcaster say that while they have not yet commissioned the film “it is in the early stages of development and as part of this process, the production company has started approaching a number of potential participants”.

As reported by Variety, a range of voices are slated to appear in the documentary including Clarke but the Kidulthood actor will not receive a fee or a financial stake in the project.

The online reaction to news of the documentary has been vehement, with many blasting Channel 4 for considering making the film or giving Clarke a voice.

One user tweeted: “He doesn’t deserve any airtime at all,” while another posted “The fact that vile monsters such as Noel Clarke still have a platform is and I can’t stress this enough, INSANE!”

Last April, The Guardian published an extensive report into allegations against Clarke including claims that he sexually harassed multiple women, acted inappropriately, groped women without consent, shared explicit media without consent and also workplace bullying.

As a result, his TV show Bulletproof was cancelled and he was removed from his production company, Unstoppable Film and TV.

Clarke has denied any wrongdoing but apologised for his behaviour and said he would seek professional help.

Clarke in ITV drama ‘Viewpoint’, which was pulled from the TV schedule (MCPIX/Shutterstock)

In response to the accusations, he said in a statement: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing.”