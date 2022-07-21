Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nolan Neal: The Voice star had ‘no money whatsoever’, daughter says as she starts GoFundMe for funeral

Singer and ‘America’s Got Talent’ star was found dead at his home on Monday

Isobel Lewis
Thursday 21 July 2022 18:57
(America’s Got Talent)

Singer Nolan Neal’s family are asking for donations towards funeral costs after claiming the singer had no money “whatsoever” when he died.

The rock artist, who had appeared on both The Voice and America’s Got Talent, was found dead on Monday (18 July) in his Nashville home.

His death was confirmed to TMZby his cousin Dylan Seal and further corroborated by the Nashville medical examiner. No cause of death has been given.

On Wednesday (20 July), Neal’s daughter Caylin Cate started a GoFundMe to cover the cost of his funeral.

“As I’m sure you all have heard, my Dad passed away suddenly,” Caylin wrote. “He did not have any life insurance or any money whatsoever.

Recommended

“The expenses that come from this are extensive as we are trying to prepare for his funeral and fly in his son & loved ones. If you want to help in any way, you can donate here.”

Caylin added that she was “so grateful for the community rallying behind us”.

The fundraiser for Neal’s funeral costs

(GoFundMe)

More than $19,000 (£15,800) has already been donated to the crowdfunder, surpassing the $15,000 (£12,500) target.

Before his turn on reality TV, Neal had been signed with Hollywood Records and released his debut album The Wire in 2013.

He first appeared on The Voice three years later in 2016, where he was a member of Adam Levine’s team. He then brought out his second album NashviLA in 2018 and, in 2020, was a contestant on America’s Got Talent.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Neal had been public about his history of substance abuse issues, admitting in a 2020 interview during his time on AGT that he was struggling with addiction.

However, Seals, who had lived with the singer before the pandemic started, said Neal was clean and sober.

Recommended

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in