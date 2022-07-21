Singer Nolan Neal’s family are asking for donations towards funeral costs after claiming the singer had no money “whatsoever” when he died.

The rock artist, who had appeared on both The Voice and America’s Got Talent, was found dead on Monday (18 July) in his Nashville home.

His death was confirmed to TMZby his cousin Dylan Seal and further corroborated by the Nashville medical examiner. No cause of death has been given.

On Wednesday (20 July), Neal’s daughter Caylin Cate started a GoFundMe to cover the cost of his funeral.

“As I’m sure you all have heard, my Dad passed away suddenly,” Caylin wrote. “He did not have any life insurance or any money whatsoever.

“The expenses that come from this are extensive as we are trying to prepare for his funeral and fly in his son & loved ones. If you want to help in any way, you can donate here.”

Caylin added that she was “so grateful for the community rallying behind us”.

More than $19,000 (£15,800) has already been donated to the crowdfunder, surpassing the $15,000 (£12,500) target.

Before his turn on reality TV, Neal had been signed with Hollywood Records and released his debut album The Wire in 2013.

He first appeared on The Voice three years later in 2016, where he was a member of Adam Levine’s team. He then brought out his second album NashviLA in 2018 and, in 2020, was a contestant on America’s Got Talent.

Neal had been public about his history of substance abuse issues, admitting in a 2020 interview during his time on AGT that he was struggling with addiction.

However, Seals, who had lived with the singer before the pandemic started, said Neal was clean and sober.

