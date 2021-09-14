Norm Macdonald’s past roast of Bob Saget is being remembered as “one of the most brilliant pieces of comedy ever” in the wake of Macdonald’s death.

Macdonald died on Tuesday at the age of 61 from cancer. He had kept the diagnosis private for nine years.

A former Saturday Night Live writer and performer, Macdonald hosted the Weekend Update segment in the 1990s. He was also known for his impressions of celebrities including Burt Reynolds, Bob Dole, Larry King, and David Letterman.

In 2008, Macdonald also participated in Comedy Central’s Roast of Bob Saget. True to the network’s format, the roast featured a series of comedians taking turns roasting Saget, who was also provided with the chance to deliver a rebuttal.

After the news of Macdonald’s death broke on Tuesday, people on social media shared a clip of his segment during Saget’s roast, along with praise for Macdonald’s performance.

“What a loss. As a young SNL fan, Norm helped redefine my idea of what comedy could be during his time behind the Update desk. He didn’t make comedy for everyone and that’s what made him so funny. His roast of Bob Saget is one of the most brilliant pieces of comedy ever. RIP,” wrote film critic, producer, and writer Dan Murrell.

Comedian Whitney Cummings also shared the clip, writing: “Norm is the pinnacle of bravery and originality.”

People across the industry have shared tributes to Macdonald, remembering him as a “comedy giant” and “one of our most precious gems”.