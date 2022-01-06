Piers Morgan defends Australia’s decision to deny Novak Djokovic entry for ‘dodgy visa application’
‘It’s not about whether you believe in Covid vaccines,’ Morgan said
Piers Morgan has defended Australia’s decision to deny Novak Djokovic entry to the country.
The men’s tennis world No1 had his visa revoked at a Melbourne airport on Thursday (6 January) after failing to circumnavigate Australian Covid-19 mandates.
Djokovic, who was arriving for the Australian Open, claimed he had a medical exemption from being vaccinated but, according to the Australian Border Force, he “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements”.
The incident has sparked an international diplomatic row, and the subject has become a hot topic on social media.
Morgan has now defended Australia for their decision.
The broadcaster wrote on Twitter that, while the tennis pro “has the right not to be jabbed... Australia has the right to chuck him out for making a dodgy visa application”.
He added: “The #Djokovic saga is not about whether you believe in Covid vaccines, but whether you believe famous sports stars should play by the same rules as everyone else.”
Djokovic now faces deportation from Australia, with the Australian Border Force stating: “Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.”
The tennis star has filed an injunction to prevent the move, and is currently waiting for the results, reportedly under police guard, at Melbourne’s Tullamanrien airport.
Following the reports, Australia’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, tweeted: “Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders.”
