Barack Obama answered some questions about aliens on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

The former US president appeared as a guest on the programme on Monday night.

Reggie Watts, the programme’s bandleader, asked Obama whether he had any theories or information about UFOs. A former Navy pilot recently broached the topic in a 60 Minutes interview which aired on Sunday.

“When it comes to aliens, there are things I just can’t tell you on air,” Obama said.

He elaborated, adding: “The truth is that when I came into office, I asked. I was like, ‘Is there a lab somewhere where we’re keeping the alien specimens and space ships?’

“They did a little bit of research and the answer is no.”

The former president did share some tangible information in a more serious manner.

“But what is true – and I’m actually being serious here – is that there’s footage and records of objects in the sky that we don’t know exactly what they are,” he said.

“We can’t explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. I think people still take seriously [the task of] trying to investigate and figure out what that is. But I have nothing to report to you today.”

Lieutenant Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot, told 60 Minutes he and his Navy colleagues spotted unidentified flying objects (also known as unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs) “every day for at least a couple years”.

As reported by the CBS programme, the US Senate intelligence committee has ordered the Director of National Intelligence and the secretary of Defence to deliver a report on UAPs by next month.