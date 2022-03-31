Obi-Wan Kenobi series delayed on Disney Plus, first two episodes to premiere together

Disney Plus’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series has seen its premiere date pushed back two days.
Originally supposed to start on 25 May, Obi-Wan Kenobi will now hit the streaming service on 27 May.
In a video posted on the official Star Wars Twitter account, Ewan McGregor also confirmed that the first two episodes of the series will now premiere together.
In the short clip, McGregor, who plays the titular Jedi Knight, also thanked fans for their positive reaction to the show’s trailer when it premiered a few weeks ago.
Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to see McGregor reprise the role he played in the three prequel films which were all directed by George Lucas.
Upon returning to the role, which was originally played by Alec Guinness, he previously said: “There’s a hunger for this character to come back. The fans have been waiting long enough, you know?”
He will also reunite with Hayden Christensen who returns to the role of Darth Vader. McGregor commented on getting to work with Christensen again: “To have another swing at each other might be quite satisfying.”
The show is set to feature an ensemble cast including Joel Edgerton, O’Shea Jackson Jr and Rupert Friend.
Obi-Wan Kenobi is Disney Plus’s third Star Wars show after The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.
Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney Plus on 27 May.
