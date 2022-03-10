Star Wars fans are rejoicing following the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a brand new trailer.

The character’s spin-off series is being released later this year, and the first trailer shows McGregor’s Kenobi watching over a young Luke Skywalker in the space of time between the prequels and the original trilogy of films.

Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker opposite McGregor in the prequels, will also return in the series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will launch on Disney Plus on 25 May 2022.

