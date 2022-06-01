Obi-Wan Kenobi: James Earl Jones confirmed as actor voicing Darth Vader
The actor, 91, voiced character in the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, beginning in 1977
James Earl Jones has reportedly been confirmed as the actor voicing Darth Vader in the latest Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi.
The third episode of Disney Plus’s latest spin-off, a prequel focused on Ewan McGregor’s character, was released on Wednesday (1 June) and showcased a familiar voice.
Darth Vader made his appearance in the newest instalment when he learns Obi-Wan (McGregor) is on a mining planet. The two then engage in a battle.
According to TVLine, Jones – who is now 91 – returned as the powerful voice behind the infamous black mask, which he started with the original trilogy – Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), and Return of the Jedi (1983).
Later, he reprised his role in the franchise follow-up film Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, in addition to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the animated show Rebels.
It had not been previously announced that Jones would portray the story’s antagonist for this miniseries.
The latest episode also elated fans when it name-dropped Obi-Wan’s Jedi ally Quinlan Vos, leading many to suggest they might see a live-action union of the characters before the end of the series.
While this was merely a brief mention of the character in the series, Star Wars fans will know that the pair have a long and storied history together, with Quinlan playing a key role in The Clone Wars. Obi-Wan previously mentioned Quinlan in Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, referring to him as Master Vos.
Read The Independent’s full review here.
Obi-Wan Kenobi is available to stream on Disney Plus.
