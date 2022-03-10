Star Wars’ Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best has cast his verdict on the trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Fans of the franchiser were overjoyed on Wednesday (9 March) as the first look at the new spin-off series, starring Ewan McGregor, was released online.

The series will be set in between the prequels and George Lucas’ original trilogy of films.

Best, who acted opposite McGregor in 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, tweeted: “Almost jumped out the room when Duel of the Fates dropped.”

He added: “GET EM FAM!” while stating: “I enjoy being a fan and watching my friends continue to be great.”

“Duel of the Fates” is the theme played during the final lightsaber duel between Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Darth Maul (Ray Park) inThe Phantom Menace. It is also played over the film’s end credits.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best) in ‘The Phantom Menace’ (Lucasfilm)

The theme’s usage in the trailer received the biggest reaction from fans, who called it a “cheap trick” but acknowledged that it had made them even more “hyped” for the series.

Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker opposite McGregor in the prequels, will return in the series.

Other actors to star in the new series include Kumail Nanjiani, Benny Safdie, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Rupert Friend and Fast & Furious’ Sung Kang.

Joel Edgerton will reprise the role of prequel trilogy character, Owen Lar, in the new show.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will launch on Disney Plus on 25 May 2022.