Star Wars fans are rejoicing following the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a brand new trailer.

The character’s spin-off series is being released later this year, and the first trailer shows McGregor’s Kenobi watching over a young Luke Skywalker in the space of time between the prequels and the original trilogy of films.

While Obi-Wan is shown on Tatooine, the trailer lends particular focus to the Empire’s Jedi hunters known as Sith Inquisitors.

Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker opposite McGregor in the prequels, will return in the series and, if you listen closely, you can hear his alter ego Darth Vader breathing.

While these moments excited fans, it was actually the return of a signature music theme that set the hairs on end: composer John Williams’ “Duel of the Fates”.

Many acknowledged that this was a “cheap trick” deployed by Lucasfilm to get people excited for the show – but also freely admitted that the tactic had completely worked. “It was cheap and yet it worked and I am pissed off,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “The thrill I felt hearing that in the trailer was immediately matched by self-loathing that their cheap trick worked.”

Someone else stated: “It is a very cheap move, but it has successfully got me hyped.”

However, others argued that producers were “right” to hold off from using the theme in any other spin-off project, including Rogue One and The Mandalorian, until this one. “They could have used it at any other time and they didn't. Makes sense to use it here. Signals that this is the real s***,” a fan added.

“Duel of the Fates” made its Star Wars debut during the final lightsaber duel between Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Darth Maul (Ray Park) in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999).

The full version is played over the film’s end credits.

Another actor who was excited by its usage in the trailer was Ahmed Best, who starred opposite McGregor in The Phantom Menace as Jar Jar Binks.

Other actors to star in the new series include Kumail Nanjiani, Benny Safdie, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Rupert Friend and Fast & Furious’ Sung Kang.

Joel Edgerton will reprise the role of prequel trilogy character, Owen Lar, in the new show.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will launch on Disney Plus on 25 May 2022.