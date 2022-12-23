Ofcom reveals the 10 most complained about TV moments of 2022

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Broadcasting standards watchdog Ofcom has revealed the 10 most complained about TV moments of 2022.

Topping the ranking was Love Island, which received 2,630 complaints over “alleged misogynistic bullying” in its 17 July episode.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! came in second, with 1,890 people objecting to the inclusion of disgraced Tory MP Matt Hancock in the series.

Jordan Gray’s appearance on Friday Night Live prompted the third-highest number of complaints, while Love Island appeared again in the fourth spot, thanks to “alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa”.

The data does not include complaints lodged against programmes aired on the BBC. Complaints against the BBC are made directly to the broadcaster.

In an article shared on its website, Ofcom explained: “Over the year, we received 36,543 complaints about over 9,500 issues, and completed 74 broadcast standards investigations. We found in 66 of these cases that our rules had been broken.

“We also completed 45 fairness and privacy investigations during the year, of which six complaints were upheld. These figures show the weight we place on freedom of expression, and that we only step in when it’s really needed.”

Here are the 10 most complained about programmes of 2022...