Sky has issued an apology after airing an explicit episode of Game of Thrones during a breakfast slot.

Throughout its run, the hit HBO drama was renowned for its adult content, including violence, swearing and nudity.

On 19 December, Sky Atlantic broadcast an episode of Game of Thrones pre-watershed, at 7.35am.

According to Deadline, the mistake prompted a censure from broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

Ofcom noted that an “unseen technical fault” had led to the episode – which contained “multiple uses of offensive language including ‘c***’, ‘f***’ and ‘s***’” – making it to air.

Viewers were not required to enter a pin code to view the episode in question, despite a code being required when airing explicit content before the 9pm watershed.

Ofcom also confirmed that measures had been “put in place to prevent a reoccurrence” of the issue.

In a response provided to the outlet, Sky apologised to customers who may had been affected by the malfunction.

The UK channel stated that it “fully accepts strong content should not be broadcast before the watershed without the necessary mandatory PIN protection”.

Sky also said it “sincerely apologises to those customers who viewed this content”.

“It is never our intention to offend or upset our viewers,” a spokesperson added.

Peter Dinklage in ‘Game of Thrones' (HBO)

Earlier this month, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington teased details about the forthcoming spin-off series focusing on his character Jon Snow.

At the first official Game of Thrones convention in Los Angeles on Sunday 11 December, the actor spoke about his character’s state of mind after being sentenced to life at the Wall at the end of Thrones’ eighth season.

“I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are OK. He’s not OK,” Harington revealed.

Another spin-off, House of the Dragon, aired its first season earlier this year.