Kit Harington has shared his thoughts on the way forward for his character Jon Snow after the Game of Thrones series finale.

The actor played the character in all eight seasons of the popular HBO fantasy series, based on the books by George RR Martin.

In June, Martin confirmed that a spin-off series centred on Jon Snow was in the works, and that it had been Harington’s idea.

Now, Harington has given some insight into the mental state of his character at the end of Game of Thrones.

After killing Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Jon was sentenced to life at the Wall, where he’d spent most of the series before that point.

At the first official Game of Thrones convention in Los Angeles on Sunday (11 December), he shared how he thought Jon was feeling after receiving his sentence.

“I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” Harington said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”

In his view, a life of isolation with the space to think about all his brutal actions might be torturous for Jon.

Harington continued: “He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that’s interesting.

“So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are OK. He’s not OK.”

Although he didn’t refer to the spin-off series by name, Harington’s assessment of his character could indicate where we pick up from when the show eventually begins.

House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones’ prequel series, will return for a second season after an acclaimed first run earlier this year.