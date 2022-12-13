Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House of the Dragon fans are not satisfied following the release of this year’s Golden Globe Awards nominees.

The annual ceremony is returning after a hiatus it took last year due to criticism against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the Globes’ awarding body) over its lack of diversity.

The nominees were announced Monday (12 December) and included some of the most popular and critically lauded films and TV series of the past year

HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, earned a nod in the Best Drama Series category as did Emma D’Arcy for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series (though, D’Arcy considers themself to be non-binary).

However, the fantasy series did not earn any nominations in the Best Actor category, nor any other categories for that matter.

Fans were particularly upset at the omission of Paddy Considine who played the embattled King Viserys I on the show.

Paddy Considine in ‘House of the Dragon’ (Â© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)

Considine earned praise for his performance as the sickly patriarch desperately attempting to unite his divided family.

“House of the Dragon gets some love from the Golden Globes, but all I can do is seethe that Paddy Considine isn’t getting the RESPECT that he’s ENTITLED TO!” the official fan site Winter is Coming tweeted.

“No golden globes nomination for THIS performance of paddy considine is my villain origin story #GoldenGlobes [sic],” wrote another alongside a clip of Considine in the show.

“Paddy Considine was 100% robbed of a nomination for best actor at the golden globes. His performance was one of the reasons why House of the Dragon was a massive hit,” tweeted another fan.

The Golden Globes will be televised on NBC on Tuesday 10 January with comedian Jerrod Carmichael taking on the role of host.

Read a full list of all the nominations here.