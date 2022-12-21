Love Island and Matt Hancock top Ofcom’s most complained about TV moments of 2022 list
‘Good Morning Britain’ and ITV’s World Cup final coverage also made the list
Broadcasting standards watchdog Ofcom has revealed the 10 most complained about TV moments of 2022.
Topping the ranking was Love Island, which received 2,630 complaints over “alleged misogynistic bullying” in its 17 July episode.
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! came in second, with 1,890 people objecting to the inclusion of disgraced Tory MP Matt Hancock in the series.
Jordan Gray’s appearance on Friday Night Live prompted the third-highest number of complaints, while Love Island appeared again in the fourth spot, thanks to “alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa”.
The data does not include complaints lodged against programmes aired on the BBC. Complaints against the BBC are made directly to the broadcaster.
In an article shared on its website, Ofcom explained: “Over the year, we received 36,543 complaints about over 9,500 issues, and completed 74 broadcast standards investigations. We found in 66 of these cases that our rules had been broken.
“We also completed 45 fairness and privacy investigations during the year, of which six complaints were upheld. These figures show the weight we place on freedom of expression, and that we only step in when it’s really needed.”
Here are the 10 most complained about programmes of 2022...
- Love Island, ITV2, 17 July–complaints related to alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa.
- I’m a Celebrity.... Get me out of here!, ITV, 6 to 27 November – viewers objected to the inclusion of Matt Hancock in the series.
- Friday Night Live, Channel 4, 21 October – complaints related to a performance by Jordan Gray.
- Love Island, ITV2, 19 July – complaints related to alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa.
- Good Morning Britain, ITV, 15 February – complaints related to comments made by Richard Madeley about death threats made to Keir Starmer.
- Jeremy Vine, Channel 5, 24 January – viewers complained about a health consultant’s inaccurate statement about numbers of unvaccinated people in hospital with Covid-19.
- Love Island, ITV2, 18 July–complaints related to alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa.
- I’m a Celebrity.... Get me out of here!, ITV, 13 November – viewers objected to bullying behaviour against Matt Hancock.
- FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Argentina v France, ITV, 18 December – complaints related to politicised comments from Gary Neville.
- Sky News, Sky News, 10 September – a Justice for Chris Kaba walk was reported as people on their way to pay tribute to the late Queen. Ofcom is investigating whether this breached our rules on due accuracy.
