Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Squid Game star Oh Yeong-su charged after sexual misconduct allegation

Oh denied allegations in a statement made to South Korean media

Nicole Vassell
Friday 25 November 2022 15:48
Squid Game: Netflix officially announces season two with note from director

Squid Game actor Oh Yeong-su has been indicted for an alleged sexual misconduct offence.

The 78-year-old performer was charged in Suwon, near Seoul in South Korea, on Thursday (24 November)

Prosecutors revealed on Friday (25 November) that the actor had been released without detention.

It is alleged that he touched a woman’s body inappropriately in 2017. The unnamed woman reportedly made a complaint against the actor in December 2021, but the case was closed by authorities in April this year.

The matter was reopened at the victim’s request, according to a report from the Yonhap news agency.

Recommended

Oh has denied the claim.

In a statement shared with Korean broadcaster JTBC, the actor said: “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake.

“I apologised because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”

Oh Yeong-su

(AFP via Getty Images)

The actor played Il-nam in the acclaimed series. As the eldest competitor in the dystopian competition, Il-nam was often referred to as “the old man” by other characters.

For his portrayal, Oh won a Golden Globe at the 2022 ceremony in January. His co-stars were quick to congratulate him on his win; Lee Jung-jae, who plays lead character Seong Gi‑Hun, wrote: “Mr Il-nam, congratulations. Every scene with my teacher was an honour.”

Meanwhile, Kim Joo-ryeong, who played Han Mi-neyo, added: “Heartiest congratulations yo you, sir. Stay healthy aways.”

Recommended

Oh was also nominated for an Emmy for best supporting actor, but lost out to Matthew Macfadyen, who plays Tom in Succession.

Before Squid Game, Oh had mostly acted in theatre productions. In 2013, he claimed to have performed in more than 200 stage productions, including Korean adaptations of A Streetcar Named Desire and Goethe’s Faust.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in