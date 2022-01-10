The cast of Squid Game are celebrating O Yeong-su’s win at the Golden Globes.

Netflix’s hit show took home one award during the ceremony, which took place on Sunday (9 January): Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series for the 77-year-old Korean actor’s performance of Il-nam, also known as “the old man”.

Following the announcement, his co-stars began congratulating the actor on social media.

Lee Jung-jae, who plays lead character Seong Gi‑Hun, wrote: “Mr Il-nam, congratulations. Every scene with my teacher was an honour.”

Jung-jae was nominated in the category of Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama, but lost to Succession star Jeremy Strong.

Kim Joo-ryeong, who played Han Mi-neyo, added: “Heartiest congratulations yo you, sir. Stay healthy aways.”

Meanwhile, Jang Deok-su actor, Heo Sung-tae, shared a picture of Oh Yeong-su, writing: “I look up to you.”

Oh Yeong-su won a Golden Globe for his ‘Squid Game’ performance (Netflix)

The big winners at the ceremony were films The Power of the Dog and West Side Story, and TV series Succession.

Find the full list of winners here.