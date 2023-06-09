OJ Simpson shares ‘advice’ for Donald Trump that he received from his lawyers

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

OJ Simpson has shared his legal “advice” for Donald Trump after the former president’s historic second indictment.

News came yesterday (8 June) that Trump had been indicted on seven charges relating to the storage of classified national defence documents dating from his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

If convicted, he could face a maximum combined sentence of 100 years in prison.

Former NFL star Simpson weighed in on the case on Friday (9 June). Simpson – who was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his wife and her friend in a trial that gripped the country – said in a selfie video posted on social media: “I’m [going to] share some advice that I got from the greatest legal minds of our generation.”

He went on to name a number of his lawyers from over the years before adding: “The one thing they all told me, and stressed to me: ‘Do not talk about the case publicly. Do not do interviews about the case.’

“I don’t know if Donald’s lawyers are stressing this to him. If they’re not they should be fired and he should sue them.”

After being acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, Simpson was found liable for their deaths in a 1997 California civil case that ordered him to pay $33.5m (£26.6m) to the victims’ families.

Years later, he was convicted of armed robbery in Las Vegas after leading a group of men into the room of a sports memorabilia collector and robbing him at gunpoint. He served nine years in prison before being released in 2017.

Simpson’s advice is apparently being followed by the current US President Joe Biden who – when asked for his thoughts on the indictment – responded: “No comment”.

OJ Simpson (left) and Donald Trump (Instagram/Getty Images)

Simpson has a penchant for commenting on legal cases that have captured national attention.

In March, he weighed in on Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial over her 2016 ski collision with a man who alleged he was left with permanent brain damage.

“Accidents happen skiing, I don’t know how you could try to sue anybody for crashes on a ski slope. You see it all the time,” he said. Paltrow went on to win the case and a symbolic $1 in damages.

Earlier this year, he wrongly predicted that Alex Murdaugh would win his trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul in 2021.

In 2021, Simpson also caused a stir online after offering his opinion on the trial of Derek Chauvin ahead of the guilty verdict for the former Minneapolis police officer.