Oliver Proudlock apologises for ‘insensitive’ Holocaust Instagram post: ‘I am mortified by my actions’
Reality TV star made reference to Nazi drama ‘The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas’ on social media
Oliver Proudlock has apologised for making a Holocaust reference on Instagram.
The Made in Chelsea star came under fire on Wednesday (18 August) after sharing a picture of himself wearing pyjamas to his Instagram Story, which he captioned: “Tha boy in the striped pyjamas.”
The comment made reference to historical drama The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, which is set in a Nazi extermination camp where prisoners were forced to wear striped pyjamas.
After Twitter users criticised the post, with one calling it “the biggest yikes I’ve seen in a while”, Proudlock returned to social media on Thursday (18 August) morning, writing that he was “mortified” by the post.
“I have a massive apology to make regarding a caption in one of my stories yesterday,” he said. “I have hurt a lot of people with my badly chosen words and I am so, so sorry. It was incredibly ignorant.”
Proudlock continued: “I always want to set a good example on social media – to spread love, equality and positivity and yesterday I really let myself, and all of you down.
“I am truly sorry and mortified by my actions.”
Proudlock first appeared on Made in Chelsea in 2011 until 2019.
