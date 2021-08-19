Oliver Proudlock has apologised for making a Holocaust reference on Instagram.

The Made in Chelsea star came under fire on Wednesday (18 August) after sharing a picture of himself wearing pyjamas to his Instagram Story, which he captioned: “Tha boy in the striped pyjamas.”

The comment made reference to historical drama The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, which is set in a Nazi extermination camp where prisoners were forced to wear striped pyjamas.

After Twitter users criticised the post, with one calling it “the biggest yikes I’ve seen in a while”, Proudlock returned to social media on Thursday (18 August) morning, writing that he was “mortified” by the post.

“I have a massive apology to make regarding a caption in one of my stories yesterday,” he said. “I have hurt a lot of people with my badly chosen words and I am so, so sorry. It was incredibly ignorant.”

Proudlock continued: “I always want to set a good example on social media – to spread love, equality and positivity and yesterday I really let myself, and all of you down.

Proudlock’s apology (Oliver Proudlock/Instagram)

“I am truly sorry and mortified by my actions.”

Proudlock first appeared on Made in Chelsea in 2011 until 2019.