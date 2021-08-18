Made in Chelsea star Ollie Proudlock has courted controversy after posting a caption on Instagram that has connotations to the Holocaust.

The reality TV personality posted a picture of himself on holiday wearing pyjamas and captioned it “tha boy in the striped pyjamas”, seemingly making reference to the book and film of the same name.

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas is a historical drama set in a Nazi extermination camp. The reference to the striped pyjamas comes from the uniforms that inmates were forced to wear.

In the film, the young son of a Nazi commander does not understand the reality of the camp and believes the uniforms are pyjamas.

While the camp in the film remains unnamed, the uniforms are very similar to those worn at Sachsenhausen concentration camp.

Many people were baffled at Proudlock’s use of the reference. Comedian Mollie Goodfellow tweeted: “This man went to Eton. All that money.”

Another commented: “Holocaust but make it fashion.” A third posted: “That’s the biggest yikes I’ve seen in a while.”

One tweet also said: “I bet he has only ever seen the title of the film and has no idea what the f*** kind of insensitivity he is showing.”

Proudlock has yet to address the post and at this time, it remains up on his Instagram page.