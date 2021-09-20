Olivia Colman was emotional as she accepted her Emmy award on Sunday night (19 September).

The actor, who took home the prize for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, beat off competition from fellow nominees Emma Corrin, Elisabeth Moss, Uzo Aduba, Jurnee Smollett, and Mj Rodriguez for the award.

Paying tribute to her father, who died during the coronavirus pandemic, Colman said: “I’ll be quick as I’m very teary. I wish my dad was here to see this. I lost my dad during Covid, he would have loved all of this.”

The end of Colman’s speech also appeared to be bleeped out, with many on Twitter speculating that she said “Michaela Coel f*** yeah” after the star won Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for I May Destroy You.

One year after a socially-distanced ceremony for the awards, which celebrate the best in television, a limited amount of nominees have gathered in Los Angeles to accept their prizes.

The Crown and The Mandalorian lead this year’s nominations. Other shows in contention include Lovecraft Country, WandaVision and Ted Lasso.

