Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett were reunited at the premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ third season on Wednesday (27 July).

The stars seen posing and smiling together on the red carpet.

Both Rodrigo and Bassett, who play the role of Nini and Ricky in the series, respectively, appeared in front of the cameras for the first time since the release of Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License”, her breakthrough 2021 hit.

In interviews after the song came out, Bassett that he received a lot of public scrutiny from fans as many believed it was about him.

In old videos, which resurfaced after “Drivers License” was released, Rodrigo said that her first time driving was with Bassett.

Fans became convinced that the pair grew close while filming the High School Musical series but were unable to date, Rodrigo was 15 at the time while Bassett was 18.

Neither Rodrigo nor Bassett confirmed that “Drivers License” is about them, or that they were a romantic item in the first place.

“You’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me,” Rodrigo sings on the track.

The cast of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ hit the red carpet (Getty Images)

The song topped the charts in eight countries, including the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and the UK Top 40.

Last month, Rodrigo also brought out Lily Allen During her Glastonbury set as a special guest to sing “F*** you” in response to the Supreme Court over Roe v Wade.