Paddy Higson death: Taggart producer called ‘mother of Scottish film’ dies, aged 83
Paddy Higson OBE has died following a battle with cancer
Film producer Paddy Higson, branded the “mother of the Scottish film industry”, has died, aged 83, following a cancer diagnosis.
The producer was best known for her work on the 1981 film Gregory’s Girl as well as producing multiple episodes of detective drama Taggart.
Her children Michael, Chris and Frances paid tribute to their mother in a Facebook post, writing: "Yesterday evening our mum's battle with cancer reached its inevitable conclusion and she passed gently away surrounded by her family and so much love.
"Not only have the three of us lost our amazing and extraordinary mother, we as a wider community have lost a kind and generous, supportive and selfless pioneer.
"We are heartbroken but find comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering." They promised to announce funeral arrangements later.
Actor David Hayman described her as "the mother of the Scottish film industry".
Higson’s career began in the 1970s when she worked as a production secretary for the BBC.
She worked with directors Bill Forsyth, with whom she made 1981 cult classic Gregory’s Girl, and Peter Mullan who she worked with on The Magdalene Sisters and Orphans.
Higson also produced several episodes of the TV shows Taggart, Monarch of the Glen and Cardiac Arrest.
In 2018, Higson was awarded a BAFTA for her Outstanding Contribution to the Scottish Industry.
BAFTA Scotland paid tribute to Higson on social media, writing: “We were saddened to hear of the passing of Paddy Higson OBE.
They added: “Higson was a trailblazer in the Scottish screen industry.”
Despite retiring, Higson continued to work on the children's television show Katie Morag and headed up the filmmaking charity GMAC.
Speaking to GMAC about her work in 2019, she confessed: “I got involved in film by accident, if you like.
“I was working at the BBC as a production secretary and the producer I was working for at the time got involved in doing some early television programmes. I went along as his assistant.
“Through that, I met my husband who was a film editor. Later he had a company with another film editor and director, Murray Grigor – Viz Ltd. They made documentary films for an organisation called Films of Scotland.
“They wanted somebody to organise things for them. I seemed to be quite good at it, so I got involved. I got a huge amount of pleasure from facilitating and making things happen.”
Higson was also awarded the OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the 2023 King’s New Years Honours List for her services to the Film and Television Industry and to Diversity and Inclusion in Film and Television.
This recognition came as a testament to her significant contribution to film and television, as well as her commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion within the sector.
