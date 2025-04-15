Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Film producer Paddy Higson, branded the “mother of the Scottish film industry”, has died, aged 83, following a cancer diagnosis.

The producer was best known for her work on the 1981 film Gregory’s Girl as well as producing multiple episodes of detective drama Taggart.

Her children Michael, Chris and Frances paid tribute to their mother in a Facebook post, writing: "Yesterday evening our mum's battle with cancer reached its inevitable conclusion and she passed gently away surrounded by her family and so much love.

"Not only have the three of us lost our amazing and extraordinary mother, we as a wider community have lost a kind and generous, supportive and selfless pioneer.

"We are heartbroken but find comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering." They promised to announce funeral arrangements later.

Actor David Hayman described her as "the mother of the Scottish film industry".

Higson’s career began in the 1970s when she worked as a production secretary for the BBC.

She worked with directors Bill Forsyth, with whom she made 1981 cult classic Gregory’s Girl, and Peter Mullan who she worked with on The Magdalene Sisters and Orphans.

Higson also produced several episodes of the TV shows Taggart, Monarch of the Glen and Cardiac Arrest.

In 2018, Higson was awarded a BAFTA for her Outstanding Contribution to the Scottish Industry.

open image in gallery Paddy Higson has died, 83 ( Paddy Higson Facebook )

BAFTA Scotland paid tribute to Higson on social media, writing: “We were saddened to hear of the passing of Paddy Higson OBE.

They added: “Higson was a trailblazer in the Scottish screen industry.”

Despite retiring, Higson continued to work on the children's television show Katie Morag and headed up the filmmaking charity GMAC.

Speaking to GMAC about her work in 2019, she confessed: “I got involved in film by accident, if you like.

“I was working at the BBC as a production secretary and the producer I was working for at the time got involved in doing some early television programmes. I went along as his assistant.

“Through that, I met my husband who was a film editor. Later he had a company with another film editor and director, Murray Grigor – Viz Ltd. They made documentary films for an organisation called Films of Scotland.

“They wanted somebody to organise things for them. I seemed to be quite good at it, so I got involved. I got a huge amount of pleasure from facilitating and making things happen.”

Higson was also awarded the OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the 2023 King’s New Years Honours List for her services to the Film and Television Industry and to Diversity and Inclusion in Film and Television.

This recognition came as a testament to her significant contribution to film and television, as well as her commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion within the sector.