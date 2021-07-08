Paddy McGuinness has been announced to replace Sue Barker as the new host of A Question of Sport.

Last year, it was confirmed that Barker would be leaving the sports-themed panel show after 23 years, with the long-time presenter later claiming that she was “removed” from the programme.

Various names had been floated as possible replacements for the presenter, but it was revealed on Wednesday (7 July) that Take Me Out host McGuinness would be taking over, with a tweet from the official AQoS Twitter account reading: “Let the games begin.”

It was also announced that hockey player Sam Quek and rugby player Ugo Monye would be the show’s new team captains, replacing Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell.

Speaking to The Daily Mirror about his appointment, McGuinness said: “I love the fiercely competitive nature of sports stars coupled with having a laugh.

“That’s why A Question of Sport has always been one of my favourite shows and having been weaned on it from an early age, this is an honour and opportunity I’m certainly not taking lightly.”

The TV presenter added that he grew up watching David Vine and David Coleman host the quiz series, but it was Barker who “made this show her own”.

"She will always be a Question of Sport icon, but I’ll try my best to stamp my own mark on it.”