Paddy McGuinness reacts to BBC’s decision to indefinitely delay Top Gear

Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness has reacted to the BBC’s decision to “rest” the motoring show indefinitely following Freddie Flintoff’s car accident during production.

The actor and TV presenter, who previously hosted ITV series Take Me Out, was one of three hosts alongside Flintoff and Chris Harris, having joined the series in 2019.

Cricketer-turned-presenter Flintoff was airlifted to hospital on 13 December 2022 after crashing while filming a car review at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, home of the show’s test track.

After months of uncertainty, the show’s future was addressed by the BBC on Tuesday (21 November), with the corporation announcing it would “rest” the show indefinitely in the wake of the accident.

Reflecting on the decision, McGuinness said in a nostalgic Instagram post: “We were always going to be bellends but we were your bellends. Thanks for all the love over the years folks, it was very much appreciated. #TopGear.”

While Harris is yet to comment on the update, he said while promoting his new memoir, that his “world fell apart” when production on Top Gear was halted in the immediate aftermath of Flintoff’s crash.

He told BBC show Breakfast that “not working is a really bad thing for someone who’s active and busy,” adding: “If you haven’t got stuff to go and do, then I think that’s a problem.”

Paddy mcGuinness shared a throwback ‘Top Gear’ photo (Instagram)

Flintoff suffered “life-alteringly significant injuries” in his accident, which was investigated by the BBC after it occurred.

According to reports, Flintoff’s open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3 car flipped and slid along the track when he was driving at high speed. He and a crew member in the passenger seat were wearing helmets, but Flintoff suffered facial injuries and several broken ribs

Last month, it was reported that Flintoff had agreed a financial settlement with the BBC worth £9m.

The BBC said in a statement earlier this week: “Given the exceptional circumstances, the BBC has decided to rest the UK show for the foreseeable future.

“The BBC remains committed to Freddie, Chris and Paddy, who have been at the heart of the show’s renaissance since 2019, and we’re excited about new projects being developed with each of them.

Freddie Flintoff sustained facial injuries after an accident while filming ‘Top Gear’ (Getty Images)

“We will have more to say in the near future on this. We know resting the show will be disappointing news for fans, but it is the right thing to do.”

“All other Top Gear activity remains unaffected by this hiatus including international formats, digital, magazines and licensing.”