Pamela Anderson is getting divorced for a fifth time

Pamela Anderson is splitting up from her husband of one year, Dan Hayhurst, in a move that marks her fifth divorce.

The Baywatch star has been married to her former bodyguard Hayhurst for 13 months. They reportedly got married on Christmas Eve 2020 at Anderson’s Vancouver Island home in Canada.

“Pamela loves as authentically as she lives,” a source told Rolling Stone, adding that the brief union was a “pandemic whirlwind” that fizzled out.

In February last year, weeks after the pair’s wedding, they took part in an interview on Loose Women where they were both in bed.

“We haven’t left bed since Christmas Eve,” she told the shocked panel.

Anderson has had a string of high-profile relationships. She was famously married to Hollywood mogul Jon Peters for a grand total of 12 days in January 2020.

A new Hulu series, Pam & Tommy, is being made about her marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. The former couple have two sons together, Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22.

Lily James as Pamela Anderson in ‘Pam & Tommy' (Disney)

In the new series, which also chronicles the notorious leaking of the celebrity duo’s sex tape, Anderson is played by Lily James and Lee by Sebastian Stan.

While Anderson is yet to comment on Pam & Tommy, the show was criticised last year by her friend Courtney Love, who accused it of exploiting a “disgusting” invasion of privacy that “destroyed my friend Pamela’s life”.

Anderson was also previously married to singer Kid Rock and poker player Rick Salomon.

The Independent has contacted Anderson for comment.