Who is Panda on The Masked Singer? Latest clues and hints revealed
Fans are convinced they know who Panda is
As The Masked Singer heads into the semi-finals, viewers are eager to figure out who’s behind Panda’s costume.
The reality TV series returned to our screens on New Year’s Day, with a new group of celebrities performing from inside bizarre giant costumes in a bid to outwit judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.
Panda is among the contestants to compete on the 2022 series, alongside Mushroom, Bagpipes, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Rockhopper, Firework, Poodle, and Robobunny.
In week one, Panda performed “Levitating” by Dua Lipa. The biggest clues that were given about Panda were that their VT was filmed in the woods, they love “adventure”, they are a “solitary creature” and an introverted extrovert, and they have an American accent. Panda also revealed they have “been animated” before.
One fan theory that circulated online was that Alesha Dixon is hiding beneath the costume, as the talent show judge voiced a part in Disney’s animation Doc McStuffins.
On Saturday (15 January), Panda performed “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer.
Her VT featured many references to stars and spirituality, with Panda saying that she loved “exploring the world” but would always find her way home.
McCall guessed Kate Hudson, while Ora went for Renée Zellweger. Gilligan meanwhile went for Amanda Holden.
On 29 January, Panda sang Jackson 5’s “Blame It on the Boogie”. In the latest clue VT, Panda referenced remaining focused in order to help from being “off centre”, which led the the judges to wonder if they were a sports star.
However, the VT ended with Panda saying the term “right up my street”, which is what Girls Aloud singer Cheryl would say when she was a judge on The X Factor.
Guest judge Olly Alexander also pointed out that Cheryl has a son called Bear, with viewers noting that Bear’s father is former One Direction star Liam Payne. Panda sang a One Direction song in last week’s episode.
Other guesses include Kym Marsh, Lisa Stansfield and dancer Kimberley Wyatt. However, a contingent of viewers are convinced Panda will be revealed to be “Torn” singer Natalie Imbruglia.
According to Betfair, Panda is most likely to be Holden with odds of 10/11.
Panda odds:
Amanda Holden – 10/11
Natalie Imbruglia – 3/1
Kym Marsh – 4/1
Pixie Lott – 6/1
Alesha Dixon – 12/1
The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.
