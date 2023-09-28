Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A forthcoming edition of Panorama has sparked online discussion as people speculate over the subject of its investigation.

This week it was announced that the long-running BBC documentary series would air a new, hour-long episode on Monday 2 October.

However, the broadcaster has not provided any details of the film’s subject. Currently, the programme is simply listed with the title “Special” and does not include a description of the topics viewers can expect to see.

This follows Channel 4’s Dispatches programme airing an investigation that unveiled several allegations of sexual misconduct and assault against comedian Russell Brand.

The investigation, which was released earlier this month, was a joint project with The Times and The Sunday Times.

Brand was not revealed as being the subject of the documentary or the news specials in the days leading up to the release.

The former Big Brother’s Big Mouth host released a video denying the allegations against him hours before he was revealed as being at the heart of the broadcaster and publications’ scrutiny.

With Panorama’s new episode being similarly shrouded in mystery, social media users have speculated over whether the documentary will be of a similarly exposing nature.

The Independent has contacted BBC representatives for comment.

Recent previous Panorama episodes have featured the rise and fall of “crypto king” Sam Bankman-Fried, accusations of bullying and body shaming at two of the UK’s top ballet schools, and an in-depth look into the life of former nurse and convicted baby killer Lucy Letby.

How to watch the forthcoming Panorama special

The untitled Panorama episode will air on BBC One on Monday 2 October at 9pm, and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly afterwards.

First broadcast in 1953, it is the world’s longest-running television news magazine programme.

In its 70 years on screen, Panorama has been responsible for several high-profile documentaries. Most notably, the programme featured Princess Diana in conversation with Martin Bashir in 1995, in a special episode titled “An Interview with HRH The Princess of Wales”.