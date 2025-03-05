Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paradise viewers were left with one big question after the end of season one: when the hell would they get to see new episodes?

However, unlike some of the show’s burning mysteries, creator Dan Fogelman instantly answered this question in the wake of the finale, which has been branded “brilliant” and “unmissable” after airing on Tuesday (4 March).

Paradise has become a word-of-mouth hit since starting on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK in January, debuting what The Independent called one of the best premieres in years.

The remainder of the eight-episode series was a nailbiting thrill ride filled with twists and turns that capitalised on its intriguing genre-hopping opener – and fortunately, a season two is happening.

Fogelman, who previously worked with lead star Sterling K Brown on This is Us, jumped in when one fan wrote on X/Twitter: “Please don’t wait two years to give us season two of Paradise.”

He revealed: “We start shooting in just a few weeks. It won’t be two years, I promise!”

This suggests that Paradise season two will drop in 2026.

For those yet to watch the show, Paradise, on the surface, is about the assassination of President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) and the ensuing investigation by his head of security, played by Oscar-nominated actor Brown (American Fiction, Black Panther).

open image in gallery Sterling K Brown in ‘Paradise’ ( Hulu )

What sounds like a run-of-the-mill espionage thriller, though, swiflty evolves into a series that hooks in fans of mystery shows like Lost and the recent sci-fi horror hit From.

We won’t be revealing any spoilers here but Paradise has a big early twist that changes the face of what you’re watching.

If the show cements Brown as one of the most charismatic on-screen presences around, he’s matched by the scene-stealing Julianne Nicholson, who won acclaim for her roles in The Outsider and Mare of Easttown. She has earnt huge praise for her shady role as Sinatra.

open image in gallery Julianne Nicholson in ‘Paradise’ ( Hulu )

The show’s official synopsis reads: “Paradise is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high stakes investigation unfolds.”

Paradise is available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.