Several of the stars of Parks and Recreation have shared a reunion photograph to mark “Galentine’s Day”.

In the hit NBC sitcom, the celebration is held annually on the day before Valentine’s Day, having been conceived as an all-female get-together by Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler).

On Instagram, Rashida Jones and Aubrey Plaza – who played Ann Perkins and April Ludgate in Parks – shared an image of themselves alongside Poehler and Kathryn Hahn, who played political strategist Jen Barkley on the series.

“Happy Galentine’s Day,” the post was captioned.

Parks and Recreation originally ran from 2009 to 2015, and focused on the exploits of an eccentric government department in the town of Pawnee, Indiana.

The series did, in fact, briefly return for a reunion special in 2020, which was filmed remotely during the early days of the Covid pandemic.

Reviewing the special for The Independent, Adam White wrote: “Props to Parks and Recreation for trying, at least. This was a special that was lightly funny, technically splendid and made for a good cause (money raised, and then matched by a number of corporate sponsors, went to Feeding America’s Covid-19 fund).

“It was impossible to dislike – even if it was inescapably melancholy. Just as the original Parks & Rec matched the naive, stubbornly upbeat worldview so many of us had prior to Trump and Brexit, this, too, was a reflection of where we’re at today. It may not have been intentional.”

Poehler and other cast members have subsequently suggested they may be open to a return to Pawnee in the future.

Speaking to People last April, Poehler said that she was “always standing by” for the possibility of another reunion.