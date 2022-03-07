Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee killed during Russian shelling in Irpin

Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee has died aged 33 after enlisting in the Ukraine army’s Territorial Defence Forces.

The actor was killed on 6 March during Russian shelling in Irpin, a town just northwest of Kyiv.

His death was announced by the Odesa International Film Festival on Facebook.

Lee had shared pictures of himself in military uniform on his Instagram page last week.

One had the caption “Let’s unite”, while the other featured the words: “For the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how we are being bombed, and we are smiling, because we will manage and everything will be UKRAINE… WE ARE WORKING !!!”

Just days before he had been posting pictures of himself in the gym, celebrating Valentine’s Day and showcasing his new haircut.

On Sunday 6 March, it was reported that eight civilians in Ukraine were killed by Russian shelling as they tried to flee the town.

The victims included two children and were members of the same family, Irpin mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said.

Lee was a well-known film and dubbing actor, singer and composer. He was active in Kyiv’s Koleso theatre and starred in films and commercials.

His film credits include Valentyn Vasyanovych’s The Pit (2006) and Lyubomyr Levytsky’s Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors (2013).

One of his last works was the 2021 crime series Provincial.

Ukrainian actor Anastasiya Kasilova, who worked with Lee Provincial, took to Facebook to mourn Lee’s death.

She wrote: “He is an actor, TV presenter, my colleague and a good acquaintance… Never forgive!”

Read live updates on the war in Ukraine here.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.