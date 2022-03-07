✕ Close Related video: Ukrainian mayor of Lviv says Putin is ‘laughing’ at sanctions

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky issued a fresh warning to Russia on Sunday night, to say his country will “punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war”.

It came hours after eight Ukrainian civilians were killed as they attempted to flee a suburb of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Oleksandr Markushyn, the mayor or Irpin, reported seeing four of those people die. “A family died in front of my eyes,” Mr Markushyn said. “Two small children and two adults died.” He added Russian troops had “opened fire” during an evacuation across a bridge.

In an address later on, Mr Zelensky paid tribute to the family, saying sternly: “We will not forgive. We will not forget.” He also called on the West to do more in its bid to isolate Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“The audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal for the West that the imposed sanctions aren’t enough,” he said. “You can’t hide from this reality. You can’t hide from the new killings in Ukraine.”