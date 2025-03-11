Paul Danan’s cause of death revealed at ex-Hollyoaks star’s inquest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollyoaks actor and reality TV star Paul Danan died at his Bristol home from a cocktail of drugs including cocaine and heroin, an inquest opening has heard.

The star, who was 46 when he died, was found unresponsive in his Bristol home on 16 January. Danan starred as Sol Patrick in the Channel 4 soap from 1997 until 2001.

The inquest heard how Paul's primary cause of death was a "combined toxicity" of drugs, including heroin, methadone and cocaine.

His girlfriend, Melissa Crooks, reportedly identified his body at the home, after the actor was declared dead on the scene.

An inquest into Danan’s death was opened and adjourned before Maria Voisin, senior coroner for Avon, at Avon Coroner’s Court on Tuesday morning.

Coroner’s officer Alexis Camp told the hearing that Danan was pronounced dead at his home in Brislington, Bristol, at 5.20pm on January 15.

Ms Camp said: “The circumstances are that Mr Danan was found unresponsive at his home address.

“Emergency services attended and confirmed he had sadly died. A post-mortem has taken place and samples have been removed for further analysis.”

open image in gallery Paul Danan died aged 46 ( Getty Images )

The court heard that the provisional cause of Danan’s death is combined toxicity of heroin, methadone, coedine, pregabalin, cocaine, zopiclone, contributed to by benzodiazepine use.

Ms Camp added: “I understand there are no family concerns.”

Statements will be taken from Danan’s GP, family, police, the ambulance service and inquiries are ongoing with Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust (AWP), she said.

Ms Camp said: “No note was left.”

The coroner set a provisional date of May 28 for Danan’s full inquest hearing.

Danan had been due to appear for a plea hearing at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on January 16 after being charged with being in possession of cocaine and cannabis, according to court documents.

He was also accused of driving whilst under the influence of drugs on October 2 last year, in Warrington, Cheshire.

Danan had been open about his struggles with addiction, with entering rehab and trying to recover.

The initial news of his death was announced by his management team, Independent Creative PR, leading to an outpouring of tributes from celebrities and fans alike.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old. Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

“His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him. During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time.”

Danan also went on to appear on Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother. Last year, he revealed that he almost died after “obsessive” vape usage caused respiratory failure, forcing his family to bring him back to life by giving him CPR after he lost consciousness at home.

open image in gallery Paul Danan starred in Hollyoaks and various reality TV shows ( PA Archive )

He was rushed to hospital and stayed in ICU with pneumonia as family feared he would not “make it through the night”.

The star had previously admitted that he would sleep with the e-cigarettes “for comfort”.

Additional reporting by PA.