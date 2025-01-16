Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul Danan, the actor and Love Island star best known for playing Sol Patrick in Hollyoaks from 1997 to 2001, has died at the age of 46.

The news was announced by his management team, Independent Creative PR, leading to an outpouring of tributes from celebrities and fans alike.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old. Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

“His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him. During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time.”

open image in gallery Danan revealed he almost died last year after excessive vape usage ( PA )

Danan also went onto appear on Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother. Last year, he revealed that he almost died after an “obsessive” vape usage caused respiratory failure, forcing his family to bring him back to life by giving him CPR after he lost consciousness at home.

He was rushed to hospital and stayed in ICU with pneumonia as family feared he would not “make it through the night”.

The star had previously admitted that he would sleep with the e-cigarettes “for comfort”.

“I was dead — it’s a miracle I’m here,” he told The Sun. “I’m upstairs puffing away on my vape then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed. My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital.

“I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I’m so lucky.

open image in gallery Danan shot to fame for appearing as Sol Patrick on ‘Hollyoaks’ ( PA )

“The doctor was so, so harsh with me. She told me, ‘Paul, you don’t know how serious this was and you are going to be in here for a while now, on this oxygen’.”

Danan first shot to fame for playing Sol Patrick in Hollyoaks between 1997 and 2001. In 2002, he appeared as Agent Max Mitford on CBBC’s The Queen’s Nose. The star returned to TV in 2005 to appear on the first series of Celebrity Love Island alongside models Calum Best and Rebecca Loos.

In 2019, he opened up about his struggles with substance addiction during an episode of The Jeremy Kyle Show, setting up a drama school in 2023 for those experiencing challenges with addiction, after receiving a lottery grant.

After starring on Celebrity Coach Trip, Danan revealed he was left needing therapy. Finding the process of being voted off the coach by other contestants “brutal”, he admitted it forced him to experience uncomfortable emotions.

open image in gallery Actor’s last post shows him optimistic about an audition for a Shakespearean play ( pauldanan/Instagram )

“I had to get a bit of counselling. It taps into a lot of stuff – like rejection. It’s brutal,” he said at the time.

The actor’s final Instagram post before his death showed him preparing to audition for the role of Orsino in A Twelfth Night.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve gone near a bit of the master that is our pioneer Sir William Shakespeare,” he wrote.

“You forget what a genius he really was and remember how beautiful and exhilarating it is when you get stuck into tackling his work. It’s an amazing experience! I forget sometimes how much I need to be awoken... #twelfthnight #stafford #shakespeare”.