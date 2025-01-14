Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Zeze Millz has hit out at her former co-star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu as she made a shock return to Love Island.

All Stars, the spinoff show, hosted by Maya Jama, sees fan favourites, villains, and even ex-couples come together for a chance to find someone to settle down with for good this time.

As Islanders settled in for their first night, Ekin-Su’s entrance as a bombshell raised eyebrows, after she’d appeared to distance herself from the show in the years after winning it by a massive landslide with her partner Davide Sanclimenti in 2022.

In one tense exchange on Celebrity Big Brother last year, the British-Turkish actor locked horns with Zeze, in what the YouTuber called a “verbal tussle”.

It came after she appeared to grow defensive when being quizzed about her time on the show by other housemates, including Coronation Street star Colson Smith.

“Ekin-Su was ready to finish me when I asked her about Love Island on Celebrity Big Brother,” wrote Zeze on X/Twitter on Monday night (13 January).

As social media users came to the defense of the star, who is widely considered one of the most popular in Love Island history, Zeze hit back: “Ekin-Su was chatting out her neck about me for 2+ weeks - but you want me to be the bigger person . Be fr please.”

open image in gallery Ekin-Su’s entrance raised eyebrows after she appeared to distance herself from the show ( ITV/Love Island All Stars )

However, viewers pointed out that Ekin-Su had been going through a complicated and highly publicised break-up with Davide at the time.

“How she felt on CBB was valid as she felt upset because of her split from Davide, but she’s obviously over it and doing better, so why can’t you get over it as well???” wrote one person.

In an interview after her time on Celebrity Big Brother, Ekin-Su who also opted out of appearing on the show’s live final, admitted it made her realise she’d “lost herself”.

open image in gallery Millz called the exchange a ‘verbal tussle’ at the time ( ITV/Celebrity Big Brother )

Speaking about her decision to enter the villa ahead of the reveal, Ekin-Su said: “I want to return to Love Island again because it’s where my journey started and has a special place in my heart. It’s somewhere I’ve laughed, cried and learnt so much.

“The fact that there’s an opportunity to do it again - why not! Why can’t a winner go back in and re-write her story and have a second chance?! I think you should follow your gut and my gut is telling me to go back, so I’m listening to it.”

In the exchange on Celebrity Big Brother last year Zeze had said: “I would never do Love Island, but if you are in a hot country it is kinda like a free holiday, do you know what I mean?”

open image in gallery Couple won the show in 2022 by a landslide ( Getty Images )

Ekin-Su looked unimpressed by the comments and abruptly replied: “It wasn’t really for me.”

“Maybe we didn’t get to see that,” replied Zeze.

Ekin told Zeze: “It’s a reality show filmed 24/7 honey, you only see 40 minutes of it.”

Zeze said back: “That’s what I just said, that’s why I said we didn’t get to see all of it.”

Love Island All Stars airs every night except Saturday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.