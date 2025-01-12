Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Love Island spinoff Love Island All Stars is back with more romance and drama as former contestants return to South Africa for a second shot at love.

The show, hosted by Maya Jama, sees fan favourites, villains, and even ex-couples come together for a chance to find someone to settle down with this time.

The inaugural All Stars season was a success, with Molly Smith and Tom Clare being crowned the winners after the dramatic entrance of Molly’s ex Callum Jones. This winter, the ITV reality show returns for a second series.

Although the broadcaster has confirmed the first 12 contestants who will be appearing on the show, there is still room for a number of surprise bombshells. Among the rumoured contestants to re-appear are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Grace Jones.

Here is a rundown of this year’s confirmed contestants.

Curtis Pritchard (season five)

open image in gallery Curtis first appeared on the show in 2019 ( ITV/Love Island All Stars )

The 28-year-old dancer first appeared on our TV screens in 2019, when he left his partner Amy Hart heartbroken in memorable (and much-memed) scenes after Casa Amor. Amy left the villa when she found her love for Curtis was unrequited, at which point he moved on with future I’m a Celeb star Maura Higgins. Their relationship lasted eight months, before Maura moved on with fellow Islander Chris Taylor.

Since Love Island he’s appeared on Celebs Go Dating, Dancing with the Stars, also delivering a viral acting performance in Hollyoaks. Described as a “sweetheart” and “lover boy” by host Maya Jama, Curtis says he’s returning to the villa because “settling down is a serious idea in my life”.

Scott Thomas (series two)

open image in gallery Scott found love with Kady in one of the show’s first seasons but has been single since ( ITV/Love Island All Stars )

The reality star turned entrepreneur has built his reputation running the go-to agency for contestants leaving Love Island. As well as founding The Social PR, Scott is known for his two famous brothers: Coronation Street’s Ryan Thomas and Emmerdale and Waterloo Road’s Adam Thomas.

Appearing on one of the reality show’s most explosive and unfiltered seasons, Scott paired up with fellow firecracker Kady McDermott after a slow burning romance, but has been single ever since. Kady joined last year’s season of All Stars,prompting Scott to say he regretted turning down the opportunity.

Luca Bish (series eight)

open image in gallery Luca found love (and prompted) complaints when he appeared on the show in 2022 ( ITV/Love Island All Stars )

In 2022, the former fishmonger found love with Gemma, the daughter of England football legend Michael Owen. However, his journey was not smooth sailing at all, as his behaviour prompted thousands of complaints to Ofcom.

The now 25-year-old apologised after the show, saying: “With my controlling behaviour, it took me watching it back to realise what I had done.”

The relationship was short-lived as the couple broke up after 3 months, despite coming runners-up to Love Island legends Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Olivia Hawkins (series nine)

open image in gallery Olivia found herself in the middle of multiple dramatic storylines during her first stint on the show ( ITV/Love Island )

Arguably one of the show’s most unpopular contestants of all time, Olivia found herself in a complex love triangle with the since engaged Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinan (who emerged from that season as winners). She left the villa with bombshell Maxwell Samuda, but the couple broke up shortly after they returned home.

Olivia was appreciated however for bringing drama to an otherwise sleepy season, so much so that she prompted speculation of being a “plant”.

Elma Pazar (series five)

open image in gallery Towie star Elma is returning to the show for a shot at romance ( ITV )

Although her time on the show in 2019 was short-lived, Elma found success after her departure from the villa and has gone on to become a regular cast member on The Only Way is Essex.

Despite catching the eye of Scotsman Anton Danyluk, Elma lasted just a week on the show as a bombshell.

India Reynolds (series five)

open image in gallery Reynolds will return after a brief stint on Love Island’s fifth season ( ITV )

Reynolds’s entrance in the villa in one of the show’s most explosive seasons provoked a fiery showdown when she found herself being chatted up by Jordan Hames, just two days after he asked Islander Anna Vakili to become his girlfriend. The ensuing blowup became the stuff of Love Island legend, often brought up whenever viewers feel that the men are getting too much of a pass for being sneaky.

She went on to couple up with show favourite Ovie Soko, eventually finishing in third place.

Gabby Allen (series three)

open image in gallery Allen will meet her ex partner Marcel Somerville ( ITV )

After the drama of exes Molly Smith and Callum Jones appearing together on the inaugural season of Love Island All Stars, the producers clearly felt it was a storyline that worked – as Gabby will face her ex-partner Marcel Somerville in the villa, who is also a contestant this year.

Gabby found love with the Blazin’ Squad star, finishing in fourth place in 2017. She spoke out about the abuse she faced for dating Marcel when she left the show.

Nas Majeed (series six)

open image in gallery Nas has been single ever since his split with former Islander Eva Zapico ( ITV )

Nas found love in the villa after Casa Amor bombshell Eva Zapico won him over and “stole” him from his couple with Demi Jones. The were together ever since, eventually splitting last year. The couple shared a home together and became closer following the Covid lockdown. Nas is now single and ready to find romance again.

Marcel Somerville (series three)

open image in gallery Marcel has had a tough time of love outside the villa ( ITV )

Blazin’ Squad member Marcel’s life inside the villa was relatively smooth sailing, but his love life in the real world has been far more tumultous. After coupling up with Gabby Allen, he eventually married Rebecca Vieira after meeting in a London nightclub in 2018. After 14 months together, Vieira found she was pregnant.

Marcel is said to have then left his wife after she publicly apologised to him for cheating on him with an American hip-hop artist, Slim Jxmmi. Although the couple vowed to stay together, the father-of-one is now single and looking for love again.

Ronnie Vint (series 10)

open image in gallery Ronnie is back in the villa for romance ( ITV )

Coupled up with Harriett Blackmore (eventually), “Turbo” Ronnie Vint sped his way around every bombshell in the villa before making it back to her. No stranger to the spotlight, he served as best man at Love Island legend Olivia Atwood’s wedding.

Harriett and Ronnie eventually broke up for good, weeks after leaving the villa in a shock elimination.

Kaz Crossley (series four)

open image in gallery Casa Amor bombshell will now return as an OG islander ( ITV )

A Casa Amor bombshell, Kaz found herself in the middle of a fight after Josh Denzel dumped the “loyal” Georgia Steel to be with her in 2018. Although the romance did not last long in the real world, Kaz eventually found herself with another Islander, Theo Campbell, supporting him through the loss of his eyesight after a freak accident with a champagne cork. The couple eventually broke up. She runs a successful headband business, Kaz Bands.

Catherine Agbaje (series 10)

open image in gallery Catherine’s missed romance with Scott prompted fans to scream at their screens ( ITV )

Agbaje’s missed romance with sarcastic Welsh footballer Scott van-der-Sluis prompted an influx of TikTok edits, as fans begged the couple to get together after a series of self-doubts and misunderstandings. The pair teased a reunion after they exited the villa but appear to have remained single.

Love Island All Stars returns on ITVX and ITV1 for the show’s launch on Monday 13 January at 9pm.