Molly and Callum had a tense exchange on Love Island All Stars on Wednesday night (17 January) as their past relationship came up in conversation.

The pair were chatting to Toby and Georgia as they discussed problems they had in the partnership.

The former couple began a relationship after meeting on the 2020 winter series during Casa Amor.

They were together for three years before splitting recently.

Molly accused Callum of never complimenting her during their relationship and said he "laughed in her face" the first time she told him she loved him - which Callum denied.