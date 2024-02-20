Moment Love Island All Stars 2024 winners are crowned

Molly Smith and Tom Clare have been crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars after being one of five couples to make it to the final.

The pair won during Monday’s live final, with Molly beating out her ex Callum Jones and his new partner Jess Gale.

Molly was visibly shaking as she spoke to host Maya Jama, saying: “My mind’s blown.”

The pair had been coupled up since Tom entered the villa on Day 10 and prevailed in the public vote, winning £50k prize.