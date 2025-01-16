Paul Danan – latest tributes: Hollyoaks star’s vaping health battle resurfaces after death
The world of entertainment is paying tribute to former soap star
Tributes are pouring in for Paul Danan, the former Hollyoaks star who has died aged 46.
As well as playing Sol Patrick on the Channel 4 soap, Danan memorably appeared on Celebrity Love Island – the series that launched the Love Island franchise back in 2005.
News of Danan’s death was announced by his team, Independent Creative Pr, who said on Thursday (16 January): “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan.
“Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many. His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.”
No cause of death has been announced.
Danan’s comments about his e-cigarette health battle has resurfaced in the wake of his death.
Last year, Danan revealed that he almost died after an “obsessive” vape usage caused respiratory failure, forcing his family to bring him back to life by giving him CPR after he lost consciousness at home.
He was rushed to hospital and stayed in ICU with pneumonia as family feared he would not “make it through the night”.
“I was dead — it’s a miracle I’m here,” he told The Sun. “I’m upstairs puffing away on my vape then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed. My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital.
“I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I’m so lucky.”
‘Big Brother’ star shares tribute
Big Brother star Aisleyen Horgan-Wallace wrote: “Paul Danan... a friend of mine... I’m so shocked and heartbroken.... my darling man... I will cherish all our happy memories RIP u beautiful amazing talented human.”
Paul Danan... a friend of mine... I'm so shocked and heartbroken.... my darling man... I will cherish all our happy memories 💔 RIEP u beautiful amazing talented human ❤️ 🕊 #pauldanan pic.twitter.com/DBiXza9SWh— AISLEYNE (@Aisleyne1) January 16, 2025
Boxer Adam Brooks pays tribute
Boxer Adam Brooks remembered Danan as “a lovely soul”.
Presenter Hayley Palmer shares touching tribute
Presnter Hayley Palmer said she “is in absolute bits” after hearing the news of Paul Danan’s death.
“U can’t even believe the news. I only spoke to Paul a couple of weeks ago! He invited me to a Prodigy Concert and I said ‘Paulieeee that’s not really my thing!.. and he said I knewwww it wouldn’t be!!!!!!’
“Paul was a one off character, he was soooo funny! We were great friends and did a Radio Show on Love Sport Radio together and I would fall off my chair with laughter!”
I'm in absolute bits— Hayley Palmer Presenter (@presenterhayley) January 16, 2025
Love you forever Paul Danan 💔
I can't even believe the news.. I only spoke to Paul a couple of weeks ago! He invited me to a Prodigy Concert and I said 'Paulieeee that's not really my thing!.. and he said I knewwww it wouldn't be!!!!!!'
Paul was a one off… pic.twitter.com/RoCWSSYsHI
Darts player remembers ‘bubbly’ Danan
Darts player Bobby George said he was “sad to hear of the passing of Paul Danan”.
“We worked together on the film One Man and His Dog a few years ago. He was a very bubbly young man. Condolences go out to his family and friends at this very sad time.”
So sad to hear of the passing of Paul Danan. We worked together on the film ‘one man and his dog’ a few years ago he was a very bubbly young man. Condolences go out to his family and friends at this very sad time.— Bobby George (@BobbyGeorge180) January 16, 2025
Ex-’EastEnders’ star pays tribute
Michael Grecco, who played Beppe in EastEnders, led the tributes to Paul Danan.
“So, so sad to read about the passing of Paul Danan. In this day and age of falsities and fake people, he was a genuine and caring man who just wanted to please everyone. A lovely warm man that will be missed by many. RIP Buddy.”
So, so sad to read about the passing of Paul Danan. In this day and age of falsities and fake people, he was a genuine and caring man who just wanted to please everyone. A lovely warm man that will be missed by many. R.I.P. Buddy 😢 pic.twitter.com/zk11RAVPQe— michael greco (@MichaelGreco2) January 16, 2025
