open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Tributes are pouring in for Paul Danan, the former Hollyoaks star who has died aged 46.

As well as playing Sol Patrick on the Channel 4 soap, Danan memorably appeared on Celebrity Love Island – the series that launched the Love Island franchise back in 2005.

News of Danan’s death was announced by his team, Independent Creative Pr, who said on Thursday (16 January): “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan.

“Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many. His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.”

No cause of death has been announced.

Danan’s comments about his e-cigarette health battle has resurfaced in the wake of his death.

Last year, Danan revealed that he almost died after an “obsessive” vape usage caused respiratory failure, forcing his family to bring him back to life by giving him CPR after he lost consciousness at home.

He was rushed to hospital and stayed in ICU with pneumonia as family feared he would not “make it through the night”.

“I was dead — it’s a miracle I’m here,” he told The Sun. “I’m upstairs puffing away on my vape then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed. My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital.

open image in gallery Paul Danan revealed he was resuscitated in 2024 ( Instagram/pauldanan )

“I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I’m so lucky.”