Tributes paid to Paul Danan after Hollyoaks actor dies, aged 46

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have poured in for the Hollyoaks actor and Love Island star Paul Danan, who has died, aged 46.

The actor who has been described as a “beacon of light” played bad boy Sol Patrick from 1997 to 2001 on the Channel 4 soap and was later known for his reality TV appearances, including on Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Love Island.

In a statement from his agency, Independent Creative Management said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old.

“Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

“His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

“During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues.”

No cause of death has been announced at this time.

open image in gallery Paul Danan has died (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

Numerous celebrities who both knew and have worked with Danan have shared heartfelt tributes to the star and their experiences with him.

Kidulthood actor Adam Deacon wrote on X/Twitter: “I just heard the devastating news about Paul Danan tragically passing away. I had the pleasure of working with him, and he was a genuinely kind and compassionate person. My thoughts are with his friends, family, and anyone else who is currently grappling with their own personal mental health challenges. You never know what someone is going through, so let’s always be kind and compassionate to one another. RIP Paul Danan.”

Former EastEnders star Dean Gaffney wrote in an Instagram story: “You had your demons but my god you had a heart of gold...RIP Paul Danan.”

Michael Greco, who played Beppe di Marco in EastEnders, said: “So, so sad to read about the passing of Paul Danan. In this day and age of falsities and fake people, he was a genuine and caring man who just wanted to please everyone. A lovely warm man that will be missed by many. R.I.P. Buddy.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Sky presenter Hayley Palmer hailed Danan, who she hosted a radio show with on Love Sport Radio, as a “one-off character” who was “so funny” on Instagram.

She added: “We were great friends and did a Radio Show on Love Sport Radio together and I would fall off my chair with laughter!

“And he was one of the first to reach out to me when I wasn’t in a good place last year.”

DJ Fat Tony, real name Anthony Marnoch, wrote on Instagram that Danan was “one of the sweetest men”, and said it “hurts so bad”.

open image in gallery Paul Danan in Hollyoaks ( Channel 4 )

Big Brother star Aisleyen Horgan-Wallace wrote: “Paul Danan... a friend of mine... I’m so shocked and heartbroken.... my darling man... I will cherish all our happy memories RIP u beautiful amazing talented human.”

Boxer Adam Brooks remembered Danan as “a lovely soul”. Darts legend Bobby George said he was “sad to hear of the passing of Paul Danan”.

“We worked together on the film One Man and His Dog a few years ago. He was a very bubbly young man. Condolences go out to his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Socialite Lady Colin Campbell, who knew Danan through Big Brother, has paid tribute to the actor on X/Twitter.

She wrote: “So sorry to see that @pauldanan has died. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. He was a capital guy. We first met doing a Big Brother show together, with @KatiePrice on an evening that became memorable for several reasons, from my point of view the chief one being that he introduced me to his agent, David Samuel of @AsmTalent , who became my agent. In my experience, Paul was a kind, considerate, talented young man, and will be missed by many. Godspeed Paul.”

Broadcaster Iain Lee wrote on X/Twitter: “ I knew Paul a little bit although we hadn’t spoken in a while. He was incredibly helpful to me when I relapsed. F**king hell. What a s** week.”

Fellow actor Ricky Norwood, who worked with Danan, shared a picture on Instagram adding: “I only got to work with Paul once..He was a bundle of good energy. This pic is taken from a pilot we shot. The character he was playing was a bit off the wall. But Paul played it in a way that only he can. With charm, humility, energy and humour. It was a pleasure my friend.”

Last year, Danan revealed that he almost died after an “obsessive” vape usage caused respiratory failure, forcing his family to bring him back to life by giving him CPR after he lost consciousness at home.

He was rushed to hospital and stayed in ICU with pneumonia as family feared he would not “make it through the night”.

“I was dead — it’s a miracle I’m here,” he told The Sun. “I’m upstairs puffing away on my vape then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed. My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital.

“I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I’m so lucky.”

Additional reporting by PA.