Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones reunite for Normal People announcement

Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones reunited on Instagram to share a special announcement about a forthcoming event they’re hosting.

On Wednesday (29 May), the former co-stars sent social media into a meltdown after cryptically teasing that they were working on a new project together. Several fans had assumed the two Normal People leads were hinting at a second season of the much-loved adaptation of author Sally Rooney’s beloved 2020 novel.

However, on Thursday, the pair jumped on Edgar-Jones’s Instagram Story to share that they were going to be holding a charity raffle.

“Hello,” Mescal, 28, began. “The news is – and we are incredibly sorry if we led people on, it’s not a season two.”

“Not yet! There’s still time; keep the faith,” Edgar-Jones, 26, interrupted, before continuing: “We are hosting a charity raffle for the chance to win tickets to see a marathon screening of all 12 episodes of Normal People on the big screen in a central London cinema on the 16th of June.”

Mescal added: “We are going to be there, lots of our friends from the show are going to be there, and creatives who helped build the show also.”

Edgar-Jones explained that the proceeds will be going to an “amazing” Irish charity, Pieta, “that help with families and individuals affected by suicide, suicide ideation and self-harm, much like the characters in our show.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal will host a marathon screening of all 12 episodes of ‘Normal People’ ( Daisy Edgar-Jones Instagram screenshot )

“Also, a portion of the proceeds are going to go towards Unicef, who are doing amazing work helping aid children globally who are displaced by conflict,” Mescal said. “But seriously, we are incredibly grateful for your support in advance. We’re really proud to be involved with these charities, and we’re incredibly proud of the show. So the more of you that are there, the merrier.”

Edgar-Jones shared the link to the raffle website, as well as further details of the event in a subsequent Instagram Story. The screening is scheduled to happen on June 16, from 9:30am to 5:30pm, with a Q&A to follow.

The raffle will remain open from now until Monday 10 June at 11:59am, with 140 winners chosen at random later that day. Each winner will receive two tickets to the screening.

‘Oh my gosh you guys broke the internet,’ Daisy Edgar-Jones said following the announcement ( Daisy Edgar-Jones Instagram screenshot )

In a follow-up post, Edgar-Jones expressed shock by fan response. “Oh my gosh you guys broke the internet,” she wrote. “The raffle site is currently crashing but standby while we get it fixed – If you’re in line to buy raffle tickets stay in line!”

Mescal and Edgar-Jones co-led the 2020 drama miniseries about a pair of on-again-off-again lovers who weave in and out of each other’s lives. Mescal went on to land an Emmy nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of Connell on the show.