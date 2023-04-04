Paul O’Grady mural painted over days after presenter’s death

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mural dedicated to the late Paul O’Grady has been covered up days after it was painted in Manchester.

The drag performer and presenter died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on 28 March aged 67.

Following the news, artist Chris Moore – who goes by the name Manchester Murals – created a tribute to O’Grady on the Fallowfield Loop in south Manchester.

Moore painted a large black-and-white mural showing the dog-loving presenter alongside a spaniel with a tennis ball in its mouth.

However, just a few days later, the mural was covered up by another artist’s piece.

Speaking to BBC News, Moore said that, while it was a “shame” his painting had been covered, this was just “part of the street art scene”.

“There were lots of people who went to visit it who were really disappointed on the day and people who planned to visit it over the coming days to remember Paul,” he said.

Moore’s mural (Manchester Murals)

Moore added that he was considering ways he could make a permanent installation of the mural.

Following his death, the entertainment world came together in mourning and to share their most treasured memories of O’Grady.

His husband Andre Portasio posted a photo to Instagram of the pair on what “unbeknownst to us back in January… would be our last ever holiday together”.

The work was covered over within days (Manchester Murals)

“I much appreciate you all taking the time to reach out. I’m so very touched and I’m sure Paul would be too!” he wrote.

On Saturday (1 April), O’Grady’s only child Sharon Mousley, who he shared with friend Diane Jansen and was born when O’Grady was 18, spoke of her sadness at the For the Love of Dogs host’s death.

“What can I say? We are all devastated, I am, my mum is, everyone is,” she said. “We loved him and we will miss him. We are all distraught.”