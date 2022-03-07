Peaky Blinders fans celebrate major character’s return in latest episode

Fans of Peaky Blinders have reacted after the latest episode saw the return of a major fan-favourite character.

The sixth series of the hit BBC crime drama began on BBC One last month.

Previously, the series premiere saw the show bid a sentimental farewell to aunt Polly, the character played by the late Helen McCrory.

Episode two, which aired last night (6 March), brought back one of the show’s major players, to the delight of fans.

Spoilers follow for Peaky Blinders series six, episode two...

In the latest episode, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) was seen walking through a distillery while “Nessun Dorma” plays in the background.

While there, he encounters Alfie Solomons, the character played by Tom Hardy.

Tom Hardy in ‘Peaky Blinders' (BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Matt Squire)

Tommy tells Alfie that he thinks he “may have written” Alfie’s “final act”, and starts to negotiate a deal to export heroin to the US.

Viewers reacted enthusiastically to the character’s reappearance, sharing their thoughts on social media.

“What an entrance. Alfie’s back,” wrote one fan.

“Tom Hardy is just so f***in good in Peaky Blinders,” wrote another person.

“ALFIE I’VE MISSED YOU SO MUCH,” wrote another.

“Watching this week’s ep of Peaky Blinders. Tom Hardy’s back and I’m SO happy,” wrote someone else. “The NOISE that came out of my face when I saw Alfie Solomons again.”

Peaky Blinders continues Sundays at 9pm on BBC One.