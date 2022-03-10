Pete Davidson is set to star in a new comedy series inspired by his own life.

The long-time Saturday Night Live cast member is working with producer Lorne Michaels on the project, which has the working title Bupkis.

According to Deadline, Bupkis has been likened to Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, and is described as a “raw, unflinching, fictionalised version of Pete Davidson’s real life. It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete’s eyes.”

Davidson is co-writing the show along with friend and collaborator Dave Sirus, who also co-wrote Judd Apatow’s 2020 Davidson vehicle The King of Staten Island. They’re also working with producer Judah Miller, who executive produced Crashing, a series based on the life of stand-up Pete Holmes.

It is not yet known who will broadcast the show, with streamers including Prime Video and Peacock believed to be interested. Talks are also underway to find the ensemble cast.

Davidson is currently on leave from Saturday Night Live while filming horror thriller The Home. He will next be seen in slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies, which is set to premiere at SXSW in March, Machine Gun Kelly’s Good Mourning with a U, and in Meet Cute opposite Kaley Cuoco.

Davidson’s partner Kim Kardashian recently revealed that there are currently no plans for him to appear in her family’s upcoming reality series, The Kardashians. “I have not filmed with him,” said Kardashian. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season. It wouldn’t reach until next season.”