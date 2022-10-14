Is Pete Davidson still on SNL?

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saturday Night Live recently kicked off its 48th season, not only with a handful of debut hosts but with a number of new cast members as well.

Following the latest cast shakeup, which included the exodus of Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Chris Redd and Aristotle Athari, the series premiered its latest season on 1 October.

Returning members include Emmys host Kenan Thompson, alongside stars Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, James Austin, Punkie Johnson, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman and Cecily Strong.

However, with an incredible amount of turnover, there may be some confusion as to whether Davidson is gone for good.

Back in May, towards the end of season 47, the 28-year-old comedian announced his “emotional” exit, saying he “owes” the SNL cast “my life”.

Since his official departure, he has not hinted at a future return, so for the moment, it’s expected that he will remain absent going forward.

Davidson first joined the show in 2014 at the age of 20, making him ​one of the youngest performers ever to be featured in SNL’s five-decade history.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in Aladdin ‘SNL’ sketch (NBC/Still)

He later met Kim Kardashian during her guest appearance as SNL host in October 2021. They went on to date for nine months before officially ending their relationship in August.

SNL returns this Saturday on NBC at 11:30pm ET and 8:30pm PT with Megan Thee Stallion on double duty as host and musical guest.