Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

SNL skewers Elon Musk, Kanye West and Chris Pratt in a single sketch

No one was safe in a gameshow-set skit led by Bowen Yang

Amanda Whiting
Sunday 09 October 2022 05:47
Comments
Brendan Gleeson stars as skateboarder in SNL promo

Saturday Night Live held nothing back in this week’s (8 October) cold open.

In the gameshow-set sketch, SNL cast member Bowen Yang skewered Elon Musk, Kanye West, Joe Biden, and even Chris Pratt in the space of a few minutes.

The pretend host of a gameshow called So You Think You Won’t Snap, Yang attempted to get “contestants” to “snap” simply by reading out facts gleaned from recent news stories.

First up was Biden, who was mostly roasted for being 79-years-old. “Did you know that when Joe Biden was born we didn’t have highways?” Bowen asked.

For Chris Pratt, it was the trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie that left him vulnerable. Pratt stars as Mario the Italian plumber in the upcoming film, though it’s hard to tell from the recently released clip. “He’s supposed to be Italian! That’s like his whole thing!” Chloe Fineman screamed before “snapping”, which took the form of hitting a flight attendant.

Kenan Thompson snapped at the mention of Elon Musk’s name alone – no punchline required.

Recommended

And the jokes about Kanye West mostly took the form of things the rapper had done over the last few weeks, like “call Lizzo fans demonic” and “opened a private school”. Yang also mentioned West’s claim “he’s never read a book in his life” and the White Lives Matter shirt West wore at a Paris fashion show.

The show was hosted by Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, who was joined by Willow Smith as musical guest. Her new album Coping Mechanism was released Friday (7 October).

In the opening monologue, Gleeson was “surprised” on stage by his In Bruges co-star Colin Farrell.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in